Ex-militant commander killed in Srinagar mosque

Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) A prominent cleric and former militant commander was found murdered in a mosque in Srinagar.

He has been identified as 80-year-old Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali who was a prominent Ahle Hadees cleric and was also one of the founding members of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

Police said he was hit with a blunt object on the head inside the mosque and died instantly. J&K Police is scanning footage of CCTVs installed in and outside the mosque.

“A case has been registered and investigations have started,” SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said, adding “We are collecting all the evidences.”

Dar was a co-accused in the assassination of Maulana Showkat, head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, who was killed in a blast in 2011. He had got bail in the case in 2015.

–IANS

zi/kr