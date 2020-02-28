Ex-minister is Odisha Planning Board deputy chairman

Bhubaneswar, March 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed senior Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Das Verma as deputy chairman of the state Planning Board.

Verma, a former minister, has been given a cabinet rank.

He had unsuccessfully contested from Brahmagiri Assembly constituency in the 2019 polls.

Verma said his priority will be to see that the planning board works effectively. He said that he will discuss the blue print for board restructuring with the Chief Minister.

–IANS

cd/sdr/tsb