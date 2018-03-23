Ex-NCERT director nominated as India’s representative to Unesco

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India on Sunday nominated former Director of NCERT, Prof. J.S. Rajput as India’s representative to the Executive Board of Unesco, said an official statement.

An eminent educationist with rich experience in various fields, he is also known for his contributions in reforms in school education and teacher education.

Rajput has recently completed the project aimed at achieving religious amity through education and his edited book “Education of Muslims in India” was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015.

He also proposed valuable changes in the school education curriculum as Director NCERT, popularly known as five Sai values – Truth, Peace, Non-violence, Righteous Conduct (Dharma) and Love.

Rajput is also known for regulating the B.Ed correspondence courses as the first Chairman of NCTE and for starting the two-year B.Ed course.

According to the statement, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar, during his participation in the general conference of UNESCO from October 30-November 4 last year, actively mobilised support from various nations for India’s membership to the the organisation’s board.

