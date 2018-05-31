Ex-RBI Deputy Governor made Bandhan Bank’s non-executive Chairman

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said that its Board has appointed former Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Harun Rashid Khan as its non-executive, part time Chairman.

According to a BSE filing, Khan has been appointed at a remuneration of Rs 24 lakh per annum for a period of three years with effect from June 5 or “till the expiry of his term as an Independent Director whichever is earlier”.

The appointment is subject to approval by the RBI and the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the Bank.

–IANS

