Ex-Real Madrid assistant coach roped in by South Korea

Seoul, March 18 (IANS) Former Real Madrid assistant coach Francisco Garcia Hernandez will join the coaching staff of the South Korean men’s national football team, the national football governing body announced on Sunday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Garcia Hernandez will work as an assistant to head coach Shin Tae-yong through the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He will join fellow Spanish coaches — Jose Antonio Grande Cereijo and Javier Minano — who have been working with the Taeguk Warriors since last November, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KFA said Garcia Hernandez’s job will be similar to advance scout, analysing South Korea’s opponents tactics and key players. At the World Cup in Russia, South Korea are in Group F, along with Germany, Mexico and Sweden.

Garcia Hernandez, 63, mainly worked as a coach for Madrid’s youth and reserve teams from 1991 to 2003.

The former midfielder, who also played for Madrid from 1978 to 1983, was part of Vicente Del Bosque’s backroom staff, along with Grande and Minano, which helped the Spanish club’s UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2001-02 season.

From 2003 to 2016, he worked as an advance scout for Madrid and assisted big-name managers like Fabio Capello, Guus Hiddink, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

The KFA said Garcia Hernandez will meet the South Korean national team on Monday in Dublin.

South Korea are scheduled to play friendly matches in Europe later this month. Shin’s side will first take on Northern Ireland on Saturday before meeting Poland on March 27.

