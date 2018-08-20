Ex-soldier commits suicide in police lock-up

Jaipur, Aug 23 (IANS) An ex-soldier committed suicide on Thursday in a police lock-up in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, hours after he was arrested on charges of being drunk.

According to police sources, Prahlad, 55, died by tearing his blanket to make a rope and hang himself in the Kumher police station.

A huge crowd staged a noisy protest outside the police station as the news spread. His family alleged that police beating forced him to take his own life.

Inspector General of Police Malini Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat visited the police station amid the tension.

Agrawal told IANS that Prahlad’s body had been brought to the Bharatpur District Hospital for autopsy.

–IANS

