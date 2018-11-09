Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Lokuhettige charged under ECB anti-corruption code

Dubai, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Tuesday charged with three counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

The ICC, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), charged Lokuhettige with three counts of breaching the ECB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE last year. Lokuhettige was provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB’s Code and as such is issuing this charge on the ECB’s behalf.

The charges include being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a Domestic Match; directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1 and failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Lokuhettige has 14 days from November 13 to respond to the charges.

