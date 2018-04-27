Ex-Thai PM’s plea to restore passports rejected

Bangkok, May 2 (IANS) A Thai court on Wednesday rejected former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s plea to have his Thai passports restored.

The Supreme Administrative Court said that it agreed with the Central Administrative Court’s decision to dismiss Thaksin’s petition, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2016, the Central Administrative Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Thaksin after the Thai government revoked his two regular Thai passports.

Thaksin accused the Department of Consular Affairs of revoking the passports illegally on May 26, 2015.

Thaksin served as Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 to 2006, when his government was overthrown in a coup.

His supporters, the Pheu Thai Party led by his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, won the general election in 2011 and then was again toppled in a coup in 2014.

–IANS

ksk