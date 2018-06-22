Ex-Trump aide directs racist slur at black Democrat

Washington, June 25 (IANS) David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager for President Donald Trump, told a black Democratic strategist he was out of his “cotton-picking mind” during a TV discussion.

Bossie and Democrat strategist Joel Payne got into a heated exchange about the rhetoric used in debating immigration and other issues during the discussion moderated on Fox News on Sunday, reports The Hill magazine.

The men were discussing former CIA Director Michael Hayden posting a photo of Auschwitz in reference to the Trump administration’s since-ended policy of separating immigrant families at the border when Bossie made the comment.

“That liberal Michael Hayden, that screaming liberal Michael Hayden,” Payne said, to which Bossie replied: “You’re out of your cotton-picking mind.”

Payne appeared taken aback and said “lemme tell you something. I’ve got some relatives that picked cotton and I’m not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that”.

Following the remarks, Fox News host Ed Henry issued an apology on air.

“Bossie used a phrase that clearly offended Joel Payne and offended many others… But I want to make sure that Fox News and this show, myself, we don’t agree with that particular phrase…,” Henry added.

In a statement to The Hill, a Fox News spokesperson called Bossie’s remarks “deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate”.

“David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate… His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

The former Trump aide Bossie apologised later on Sunday in a tweet, saying he should have “never used the offensive phrase”.

–IANS

ksk