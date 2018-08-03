Ex-Trump aide spotted boarding Air Force One

Washington, Aug 5 (IANS) Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director and long-time aide to President Donald Trump, was spotted boarding the Air Force One at a New Jersey airport, a media report said.

Hicks, who was one of the President’s longest-serving aides during the presidential campaign and in the White House, boarded the plane at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport, on Saturday which is near the Trump Bedminster resort where the President is staying, reports CNN.

Hicks resigned from her White House role in February.

Her resignation came a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee and said she had told white lies on the job.

However, there was no indication that her resignation and the admission to the committee were connected.

Hicks also faced scrutiny in her final days at the White House over her involvement in crafting the White House’s initial defence of former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned after two of his former wives came out publicly with accusations of domestic abuse against him.

–IANS

ksk