Ex-UP CM N.D. Tiwari’s body flown to Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) The body of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari was flown into the state capital on Saturday where it will be kept in front of the Vidhan Sabha for followers and friends to pay their tributes.

The casket carrying the mortal remains of the veteran politician, who passed away at a Delhi hospital aged 93 on Thursday, was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav also paid floral tributes to the late leader at the tarmac of the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport at Amausi.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accompanied the late politician’s family from Delhi in an air ambulance.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon and senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey, Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh also paid tributes to Tiwari, who was the Chief Minister thrice and once of Uttarakhand.

Tiwari’s body will be kept at the Vidhan Bhawan for about two hours after which it will be flown to the hill state of Uttarakhand where it will be kept for ‘darshan’ at the circuit house in Kathgodam.

The funeral is slated to be held in Pantnagar’s Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday.

Many political leaders, including Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the last rites.

