Ex-US senator Jon Kyl to take John McCain’s Senate seat

Washington, Sep 5 (IANS) Governor of the US state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, announced on Tuesday that he has appointed former Republican Senator Jon Kyl to fill the Senate seat vacated by Senator John McCain, who died last month.

“There is no one in Arizona with the stature of Senator Jon Kyl,” Ducey told reporters in Phoenix, with Kyl at his side. “He is a man without comparable peer,” Xinhua reported.

Kyl, 76, served from 1995 to 2013 in the US senate, where he worked alongside McCain, who died late last month at the age of 81 following a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Kyl said he would be “honored” to return to the chamber, while adding that he doesn’t intend to run for the seat in the future, for any other seat.

Widow Cindy McCain said it was a “great tribute” to her late husband that their close friend Kyl will return to public service by assuming McCain’s seat.

Kyl is also one of the “sherpas” escorting Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, through the Senate confirmation process.

The Senate confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh began Tuesday, which has descended into chaos as Democrats protested about Republicans blocking access to documents concerning the judge.

–IANS

ahm/