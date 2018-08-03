Ex-wrestler held for firing at financier

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) A former wrestler was arrested on Monday on the charge of firing at a financier during a heated argument in south Delhi here last month, police said.

Police said Lalit, 29, of Mochi village in Moti Bagh was arrested at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram in the early hours.

On July 27, Lalit fired at financier Lalit Dagar following a brawl over a phone call in Satya Niketan area near the South Campus. Dagar received a bullet injury in his abdomen and was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

“Dagar is a local Bad Character. He along with three accomplices Arvind Sharma, Naveen and Jitender had come to meet his friend Tushar in the Satya Niketan market on that day,” South Campus Station House Officer Anant Gunjan told IANS.

“Since Dagar knew Lalit, he called him up. A drunk Lalit started abusing Dagar, leading to heated arguments. Lalit arrived at the spot from his home and fired two rounds from his revolver at Dagar, injuring him,” the SHO said.

Police raided his hideouts in south Delhi, Haryana’s Jhajjar, Gurugram, and some places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and arrested him.

Involved in over two dozen cases of attempted murder and under the Arms Act, Lalit has been declared a Local Bad Character in the South Campus area.

Lalit was the winner of national junior championship in 2009. He also won a gold in Haryana state wrestling championship. He later joined hands with criminals and got involved in college politics.

