Examination eases Dani Alves World Cup injury fears

Rio de Janeiro, May 10 (IANS) Brazil were given good news ahead of the World Cup in Russia when examinations showed that veteran right back Dani Alves will not require knee surgery.

The 35-year-old injured his right knee while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-0 French Cup final victory over Les Herbiers on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A medical evaluation at the American Hospital of Paris on Wednesday identified a “high detachment of the anterior cruciate ligament with a posterior external sprain”, allaying fears of a rupture, PSG said.

However the former Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus defender will require at least thee weeks on the sidelines, according to an Alves press spokesperson.

Brazil coach Tite is expected to name a provisional World Cup squad on June 14. According to Brazilian media, Alves is certain to be among those included, despite the injury.

The five-time winners of football’s biggest tournament will begin their campaign against Switzerland on June 17.

