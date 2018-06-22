Exams for MP’s Super-100 scheme selection on July 1

Bhopal, June 29 (IANS) Examinations to select meritorious students under the Madhya Pradesh government’s Super-100 scheme will be held by the School Education Department on July 1, official sources said here on Friday.

The exams in Mathematics and Biology subjects will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Economics from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Under the scheme, selected students are provided specialised coaching apart from board and lodging facilities to prepare them for competitive exams held for admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology and various medical colleges across the country.

