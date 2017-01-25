‘Excess phosphorous causes chronic kidney diseases’

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Excess phosphorous in human body can cause chronic kindey diseases, including hyperphosphatemia — in which phosphate levels shoot up abnormally high, doctors said.

According to them, people with muscle cramps, numbness, tingling, bone or joint pain, and rash are all the symptoms of hyperphosphatemia and should consult doctors at the earliest.

“Occasionally patients with hyperphosphatemia report hypocalcemic symptoms such as muscle cramps, numbness or tingling. Other symptoms may include bone or joint pain, and rash. More commonly, patients witness fatigue, shortness of breath, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, disturbed sleep,” said Sudeep Singh Sachdev, Consultant Nephrology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, on Wednesday.

Sachdev said that specific blood test are performed to diagnose hyperphosphatemia which measures Phosphate, calcium, magnesium, blood urea nitrogen and parathyroid hormone (PTH) for diagnosis.

Stating that it is important to diagnose and find the underlying cause of hyperphosphatemia to treat and restore normal phospate metabolism, Sachdev said: ” The medication used for hyperphosphatemia includes Phosphate binders which block the absorption of phosphates from the gut. This includes Aluminum hydroxide, Calcium carbonate, Calcium acetate, Magnesium hydroxide, Sevelamer hydrochloride.”

“Loop diuretics help to increase phosphate excretion through the kidneys. These drugs include Furosemide, Bumetanide,” said Sachdev, adding that various medication can help normalise the phosphate levels in the blood.

According to medical sciences dietary modification or consuming low phosphorus diet is also necessary especially in case of kidney patients.

“Dietary change alone may be sufficient to restore blood phosphate levels provided the kidneys function efficiently. Foods that should be strictly avoided, or at least consumed in moderation includes manufactured drinks and foods such as soft drinks, chocolates, tinned milk, processed meat, among others,” said Neerja Jain, with the Nephrology department of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

“Besides dietary restriction, removal of phosphates through dialysis or intensive (nocturnal or short daily) dialysis regimens can also be implemented, this modality of treatment often proves beneficial,” said Jain.

