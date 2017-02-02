Excited at my Bollywood debut: Regina Cassandra

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Southern star Regina Cassandra, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Aankhen 2”, says she is really excited at the shift.

The actress walked as the showstopper for Hyderabad-based designer Sailesh Singhania’s show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 at the Reliance Jio Garden on Thursday.

Singhania showcased a wide variety of handloom saris under his eponymous label. The collection was in the hues of pastel green, blue, pink and gold. The highlight of the show was the use of frills on the sleeves of blouses, pussycat bows and peplum blouses made of sheer material.

Asked about her Bollywood debut, Regina told IANS: “I am really excited. It’s my first film here so there has to be a mark that needs to be created. everyone is waiting to see what you can do and what you cant…”

The actress, who has worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films, says working with celebrated names like Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t make her nervous and instead she is looking to working with the “Piku” star.

“I know that in this field you need to learn from your seniors and I want to see my seniors in action…So I am really excited,” she added.

The 28-year-old actress also called Amitabh an “amazing human being”.

Regina doesn’t feel it’s a re-launch for her, but calling venturing into the Hindi film industry a new step.

“I wont use the word re-launch but it’s definitely a different step altogether and taking another step is about going out my comfort zone and doing different things,” she added.

Has she seen any difference in the Hindi and Southern film industry?

“Bollywood is whole different ball game altogether. interms of everything. I think it’s larger…I started as a child artiste in south and I hadn’t have to think about what I have to wear and I grew up with.. now I am already an established name in the south… There’s something that I already need to maintain when I come here,” she said.

