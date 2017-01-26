Excited to team up with Vijay again: Sathyan

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Popular comedian Sathyan has landed an important role in Tamil superstar Vijay’s yet-untitled next Tamil outing. He is excited to team up with the “Nanban” actor.

“Working with Vijay will be special for any actor. I’m really excited that I managed to bag a role in his next film with director Atlee. Although I can’t divulge any details about my character, I can confirm that I play a comedian’s part,” he said.

Sathyan has already worked alongside Vijay in “Thuppakki” and the recently released “Bairavaa”.

“I think this will be my sixth film with Vijay. I join the sets from March,” he said.

Vijay and Atlee reunite after last year’s Tamil blockbuster “Theri”. The project also stars Jyothika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal.

To be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will have music by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

–IANS

