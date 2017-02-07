Exclusive handcrafted jewellery showcased by CCIC

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) From kundan and silver jewellery of Rajasthan to the pearls of Hyderabad, the ongoing jewellery exhibition-cum-sale “Abhushan” brings an exquisite collection of handcrafted pieces.

Organised at the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC) here at Janpath, the exhibition showcases some of antique jewellery as well as contemporary crafted pieces.

Starting from Rs 1,500 and going up to Rs 40 000, Abhushan offers a wide range of exclusive statement jewellery pieces in ethnic silver, gold plated silver, pearls, semi-precious stones, lac and temple jewellery.

“We want to promote Indian craftsmanship and present their creations with a view to increase awareness about handcrafted jewellery, to a wider audience,” Anubha Marwa, Deputy Manager, CCIC, told IANS.

“Like the ‘Thewa’ gold jewellery from Rajasthan has been specially crafted by Padma awardee artist Mahesh Soni. There were some new collections, specially those which are from Gujarat and these pieces are very carefully handcrafted,” Marwa added.

The exhibition presents some exclusive range of neck pieces with variety of designs, from heavy pieces to light weight ones. There are also huge collection of earrings — jhumkas, studs, chandelier, drop and hoops.

There are also anklets and bead bracelets.

The exhibition is on till February 15.

