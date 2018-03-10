Exercise your right to report misleading ads: ASCI

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Wednesday urged all citizens of the country to be “vigilant and alert” and be the “leader of change by flagging misleading advertisements.

In a message on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, it stressed that the rights of all consumers should be respected and protected.

In an effort to capture consumers’ imagination and sell the product, advertisers often end up distorting factual data, it noted.

“Advertising is a vital marketing tool that plays a significant role in influencing consumer choices by changing their perception towards a brand. Misleading advertisements can have serious repercussions on consumers as they not only violate the consumer’s right to information but could also affect their health and safety,” the advertisement watchdog said.

It also explains how consumers can play an important role in curbing such misleading advertisements by identifying and reporting them absolutely free of cost through using social media.

–IANS

bdc/vd