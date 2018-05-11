Exhibition captures poetic forms in day-to-day objects

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) An old family radio, a typewriter, a cane chair, old mugs and several other humble items of day-to-day use are the inspiration behind an ongoing exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi here.

Titled “Yesterday Once More”, the exhibition presents works of young artist Jasleena Singh, who has always had a love for the realist elements of objects around her. The display kicked off on May 11 and will remain open for public viewing till May 17.

Singh’s show is a three part compositional set of realist works that celebrate all things old. The lantern series, the tea series and the retro series have all been presented as little studies of still life and socio cultural lifestyles that go back to deeper reflections.

“My work is about objects used in our day to day lives, which are now rarely used or just lying rusted in a corner,” Singh said.

“This body of work is fuelled with old school styling and day-to-day used instruments. I believe life is about cherishing our history and reminiscing the past. These works include my very own personal take on art with joy and pastel shades of the retro era.

“Ranging from literal interpretations to metaphorical synthesis, these paintings incorporate dreams, emotions and expressions that influence my work. This old worldly charm is the essence of my work, and I create humble still life studies through these elements of daily use,” she added.

Through this body of work, the artist claimed, she is trying to portray the rich legacy and cultural history of the bygone era, while showing the displacement and migration, which was brought to independence after a huge long struggle.

