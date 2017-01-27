Exhibition on Buddhist heritage opens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Friday inaugurated the week-long “Buddhist Heritage of the World” exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum here.

The exhibition, a collection of photographs captured by art-historian Benoy K. Behl, showcases a comprehensive perspective of the ancient monuments and art heritage of Buddhism.

At least 35 large photographs clicked over the past four decades by Behl cover a wide range of heritage of the Buddhist schools, Theravad and Mahayana-Vajrayana, and portray the birth and development of different Buddhist schools in India and their spread to several Asian countries.

Behl has shot in the several Asian countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan, which signifies the journey of Buddhist history and culture since the times of Gautam Buddha.

The photographic prints have been made in Japan and promise to serve as a visual treat for the viewers.

