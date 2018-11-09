Exhibition series to display Indo-French art link

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In an attempt to celebrate the Indo-French art connection, cultural centre Alliance Française de Delhi on Tuesday announced a new art series “Inview” and a programme “Back to France” which will exhibit works of Indian artists with a French link.

The programme will exhibit the works of young artists who have recently returned to India after a sojourn or study in Paris and now continue their practice in the country, the statement read.

“India and France, two culturally-rich countries, have shared a long history of art with visible influence of French art styles on many works of Indian artists. A constant stream of young artists have flown into Paris in search of new ways of self-expression and commercial success,” Alliance Française director Jean-Francois Ramon said in a statement.

The series will exhibit works by two different artists every year.

It will kick off on Thursday with the solo exhibition of contemporary artist Aishwarya Sultania here, a statement from the centre said.

Sultania is a grant recipient from the Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

–IANS

sj/pgh/sed