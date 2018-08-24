Exhibition tells journey of cotton to handwoven fabric

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) An interactive exhibition on the textures, dyes and sounds of handloom weaving familiarises the viewer about the backstory of a simple woven cotton fabric and the skill that goes into it.

The exhibition titled “Many yarns of the cotton handloom story” is open till September 3 at the India International Centre (IIC) here.

It presents myriad objects to recreate the weaver’s context: pictures of the handloom process, tools used by the weaver, yarn used in dyeing and the fabrics woven.

The exhibition narrates the story of how cotton is made into a fabric, what tools and materials are used, and what capacity a weaver needs to create a normal everyday fabric, Latha Tummuru, from the organisers Dastkar Andhra, told IANS.

The exhibition puts focus on the medium-skilled weaver and the medium-range handloom products, in a discourse that celebrates high-end weaving and products.

“For Delhi, such an exhibition is important because there are many designers promoting khadi, for instance. Although I feel people are appreciating handloom products more, nobody has any idea of how it is made,” Tummuru said.

“For people to imagine why does a weaver make what he makes, and the challenges he faces, they should know the context in which a weaver functions,” she said.

The sensory exhibition allows visitors to touch, feel, see and even smell the original dyes and fabrics, allowing a deeper understanding of the handloom process, she added.

