Exhibitions continue to drive interest in fashion: Ramola Bachchan

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) With Runway Rising back with another edition, the event’s curator and founder Ramola Bachchan says the growing number of exhibitions is continuing to drive customers’ interest towards fashion.

“The effect of e-commerce with more designers using online portals to complement and promote their business, I also feel growing number of exhibitions continues to drive interest in fashion,” said Ramola in a statement.

To be held on October 10, this is the 21st edition of Runway Rising. There will be over 130 designers offering various merchandise like footwear, accessories and clothes.

“Delighted to introduce the Diwali edition of Runway Rising 2018 where we have an exciting line-up of new designers as well as all your favourites to help you get ready for the party season at affordable prices,” she added.

The exhibition will be held at The Ashok Hotel. It will feature designers Khanna and Sons Jewellery, Sid N Vani, Gagan and Sonali, Devasya, Illuminate, Fashion Jewels, The Pink Mirror, Drapes by Mona, Ananta Mumbai, Prayaas, Divishi and Ambrish Damani.

