Exit polls have been wrong many times earlier: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Contending that exit polls have proven wrong many times, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Congress shall present a good performance in Lok Sabha elections as the results come out on May 23.

Different exit polls had predicted the BJP-led NDA forming the government at the centre again and its triumph in Rajasthan, with the Congress getting just a few seats out of the state’s 25.

However, Gehlot claimed that exit poll results in last many years have never been true always.

“This situation has not come for the first time. Many a times, exit poll results have proven to be false. Even in 2004, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the exit polls announced the return of the NDA government. This was the time when India Shining slogan was doing the rounds. However, the exit poll results proved wrong and the UPA formed the government which remained at the centre for 10 years,” he added.

On the EVM issue, Gehlot said that even Supreme Court was convinced that the machines can be tempered with and hence, came the option of VVPATs. “The developed nations have stopped using these machines. In fact EVM machines should be put aside as they are not in democratic interest,” he added.

He also termed it unfortunate that the Election Commission is working in a “biased manner”.

“For the first time after Independence, serious allegations have been levied against the working of Election Commission. Surprisingly, there come no answers for these allegations,” he said.

–IANS

