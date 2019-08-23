Expand scope of MGNREGA works in Kerala: Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Following the flood in Kerala that claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has written to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA and increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment to a family to 200 days.

In a August 23 letter, Gandhi said, “Kerala witnessed one of the worst floods in the last few decades. Heavy rains, flooding and landslides left people homeless, and rendered thousands of houses uninhabitable due to mud and slit deposition.”

In the past, he said, the Rural Development Ministry made special dispensation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in calamity-hit villages, blocks or districts notified by the state government.

“Furthermore, Section 3(4) of the MGNREGA Act, 2005 empowers the central government to increase the number of days of employment beyond the guaranteed period,” he said.

Gandhi toured Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency, between August 11 and August 14 and took stock of the flood relief and rescue works in the state. He also appealed people to donate for the flood victims.

