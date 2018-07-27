Expect humid Sunday as clouds cover Delhi skies

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) A thick blanket of clouds covered Delhi skies on Sunday morning and a weather man here predicted it to be generally a humid day with chances of light rainfall at some places in the national capital region.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Saturday night was 25.6 degrees Celsius — normal for this time of the season.

An India Meteorological Department official said that 4.4 millimetres of rain was recorded in Delhi on Saturday night.

“It will generally be a cloudy sky with likely chances of light rain at some isolated places in Delhi,” the weather official said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi for the day will hover around 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity level will be between 80 to 90 per cent, the official said.

–IANS

sar/ahm/