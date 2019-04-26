Expenses at Varanasi rally: AAP wants Modi disqualified

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday urged the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, alleging his expenditure for his nomination day road show in Varanasi had exceeded the limit of Rs 70 lakh set by the EC.

The AAP leader complained to the EC in Varanasi and urged him to take action against Modi for allegedly spending Rs 1.27 crore over the rally before filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

“The total expense of the rally was Rs 1.27 crore, well above the limit of Rs 70 lakh. I request you to inquire into the matter based on this information, and disqualify Narendra Modi from fighting the election under sections 10A and 77 of the Representation of People Act 1951,” the complaint read.

Giving a break-down of the expenses, the complaint signed by Singh said: “About Rs 64 lakh was spent on private planes used by BJP leaders to reach Varanasi. More than 100 BJP leaders took flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses for leaders and workers would be around Rs 8 lakh.”

“Cost for more than 200 vehicles: Rs 6 lakh. During the nomination rally more than 200 four-wheelers were used. If one vehicle’s rent is about Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 then the total would be Rs 6 lakh,” said the complaint.

The AAP leader claimed that Rs 5 lakh was spent on food, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and preparing the stage, among others.

He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh was spent to ferry BJP workers from different part of the country to Varanasi by train.

–IANS

nks/nir