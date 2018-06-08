Experiment with your attire, try fusion wear, look different

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) With the awareness of environmental hazards and the need for sustainable eco friendly practices, the relevance of our age old techniques of handloom and heritage textiles has never been more pressingly relevant. Mix-n-match your western wear with Indian prints like air up an undyed cotton kurta with a flared yellow midi skirt, suggest experts.

Manjula Tiwari, founder of Ancestry, and Siddhant Gupta, founder at Chique have listed few looks:

* First, know your body type. Any selection of clothing and accessories must begin with knowing what suits your particular body type.

* Tradition with a twist: Rev-up your cotton kurtas by giving it a fusion twist. Pair up an undyed cotton kurta with a flared yellow midi skirt, throw on a pair of sneakers or high-tops, pull up a backpack. Finish the look with some chunky metallic bangles.

* Some of the popular prints in fusion wear include European botanical illustrations, chintz prints, to Indian geometric ikat or temple border motifs.

* A boho maxi dress made in a zari booti Chanderi handloom, or a combination of the global ath-leisure trend with a bengal handloom taanth mulmul, or the sophisticated subtle elegance of a cape sleeve trench and tailored trousers in a gold zari Benarasi brocade are some of the outfits you could try out.

* Muted natural earthy tones and saturated bright hues of red, rani pink, green and indigo would make for a good colour palette.

* It’s important to strike the right balance between the East and the West. Try a boho jumpsuit with nicely coordinated ethnic accessories. Play up with your shoes for more detail. Throw on your white sneakers or a pair of silver metallic Kohlapuris.

* Pairing a designer Gujarati cold shouldered crop top with a plain bold coloured dhoti looks elegant and classy. Carry it with a stylish pair of jhumkas and matte lipstick which will absolutely complete your look.

* Indian prints and fabric are more glamorous than they are perceived to be. An Indian indigo print top paired with white distressed jeans, metallic choker and sneakers would be a good example.

* Instead of shimmery and glitters, wear muted colour prints either on a bold colour base or just some added embellishment on the floral. Layered organza tops in print outer layer and sequin under layers is the stress-free combination, whether you are wearing a high waist trouser, a full volume skirt or a typical lehenga or maybe even a sari.

