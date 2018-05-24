Explain readiness to talks to separatists now, Congress asks Centre

Jammu, May 27 (IANS) The Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday asked the Central government to explain why it has now offered talks with separatists now, while rejecting a dialogue three years when all mainstream political parties demanded it.

“When all mainstream parties in the state sought a dialogue with all stakeholders including the separatists three years ago, the Central government had rejected the proposal asserting that terror and talks cannot go on side by side,” state Congress President G.A. Mir told journalists here.

“After rejecting the proposal when all of us sought a dialogue three years ago, the Central government must explain the reason that has caused its change of heart now,” he said, adding that had the Central government taken this step three years ago, things would have been different in Kashmir today.

Mir also said it needs to be watched as to how much support the offer made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also demanded the government spell out whether the preconditions set for such a dialogue by the Central government in the past stand today as well or does the offer include unconditional talks between the two sides.

–IANS

sq/vd