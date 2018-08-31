Explosion, fire at German oil refinery injures 8

Berlin, Sep 1 (IANS) An explosion in an oil refinery in southern Germany injured at least eight people and forced the evacuation of almost 2000 residents from the neighbouring area as authorities continued to tackle the blaze that subsequently engulfed parts of the facility, regional police said on Saturday.

Police in Upper Bavaria ordered the precautionary evacuation of the people from the village of Irsching and parts of the town of Vohburg after the blast struck the complex belonging to Bayernoil in the early hours of Saturday morning, Efe reported.

“Numerous firefighters, rescue services and police are currently deployed to the site. So far eight persons are known to be injured, of which three were hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries,” police said in a statement. “Currently, all residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed.”

Police said the eight injured were Bayernoil employees.

–IANS

