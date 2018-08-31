Explosions reported at Syrian military airport

Damascus, Sep 2 (IANS) A series of explosions was reported at a large Syrian military airport near Damascus, state media reports said on Sunday.

The private, pro-regime news outlet al-Mayadeen originally reported that Israeli airstrikes hit the airbase in al-Mazzeh on Saturday night area with multiple missiles, reports CNN.

However, Syrian state media later cited an unnamed military source denying the base was hit by Israel.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and Syria state television reported a “military source denies the exposure of the Mazzeh Airport to any Israeli aggression and the sounds of explosions that were heard resulted from explosion of an ammunition depot near the airport because of electrical failure”.

About four explosions were heard coming from the direction of the military airport Saturday, a Damascus resident told CNN.

Some clips of the explosions and the aftermath — seemingly filmed by phones at a distance — emerged on various forums including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Video showed bright flashes of light in the night sky in some kind of explosion, but did not reveal precisely what caused the blasts.

Besides the military airport, the al-Mazzeh area is home to embassies, security buildings and the homes of some members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s inner circle.

–IANS

ksk