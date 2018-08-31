Explosives meant for illegal fishing seized in Maharashtra

Raigad (Maharashtra), Sep 4 (IANS) Police have seized a cache of explosives comprising detonators and gelatin sticks, allegedly intended for illegal fishing purposes, and arrested two persons, a police officer said here on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out in Dhalghar village of Mangaon, around 140 km south of Mumbai, said head of Mangaon Police Station Vikram S. Jagtap.

“The seizure included 46 gelatin sticks, a large number of detonators and other materials, from the house of one M. Umar Kazi,” Jagtap said.

He said as per preliminary investigations, the cache was intended for illegal fishing purposes and not connected with the huge seizures of arms and explosives made in Palghar on August 10.

Besides Kazi, 48, an associate engaged in selling the explosive stuff has also been arrested after the raids.

The two have been booked under various laws including the Explosives Act and Explosive Substance Act, Jagtap added.

Some fisherfolk allegedly use these explosives to stun or kill large number of fish for an easy catch which is not only an illegal practice, but hazardous to the lives of the fishermen.

–IANS

qn/in