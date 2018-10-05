Express train derails in UP, 4 dead

Rae Bareli, Oct 10 (IANS) Four persons died on Wednesday after five coaches and the engine of an express train heading to New Delhi from Malda town in West Bengal derailed here in Uttar Pradesh, a railway official said.

The senior Railway Ministry official told IANS: “Five coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Harchandpur in Rae Bareli around 6.05 a.m.”

Over 30 people have been inured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Chairman of the Railway Board Ashwani Lohani would be visiting the accident site.

