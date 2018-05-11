Expressing love is least one can do for mother: Nakul Vaid

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Nakul Vaid, who features in a short film for Mother’s Day, says expressing love and gratitude towards a mother is the least any child can do.

SonyLIV has paid a tribute to all mothers with a short film, which shows the relationship between a mother.

Nakul said in a statement: “As soon as I heard the script, I decided to do the film. I loved the idea of spending time with your mom and expressing your love and gratitude for everything she has done for us. That’s the least we can do for her.”

The idea behind the short film was to “stir emotions that leave a lasting impact”, said Uday Sodhi, Executive Vice President and Head -Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks.

