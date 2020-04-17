Externed AMU scholar held, students seek release

Aligarh, April 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student, Mohammad Aamir Mintoi, who had been externed from the district for six months in January for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

He was arrested on Wednesday night, said police.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police city, Abhishek, said that Mintoi was spotted by the police near the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College trauma centre and was arrested for defying the externment order.

Meanwhile, the AMU students’ coordination committee, on Thursday, launched a campaign, demanding the unconditional release of the AMU scholar and asked officials to stop ‘witch hunting’.

