Extortion threat case against ex-MLA

Ghaziabad, April 11 (IANS) A case has been registered against former Sahibabad MLA Amar Pal Sharma after a man accused him of issuing him death threat and demanding Rs 10 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Police registered the case on the complaint of Virpal Chaudhary. Sharma is lodged in Dasna jail for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gajendra Bhati.

Chaudhary said in his police complaint that on Tuesday Sharma had gone to the civil courts premises for a hearing when the ex-MLA called him up around 12.40 p.m. and demanded the money, failing which he (Chaudhary) was warned of dire consequences.

“If you think I can’t harm you because I am in jail, you are wrong,” Sharma reportedly told Chaudhary on telephone. “I can do whatever I want from inside the jail.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that a case had been registered on Chaudhary’s complaint.

“Initial investigations reveal it is a property dispute case. Chaudhary and Sharma are co-owners of a property situated on Delhi’s border. Police are probing the case,” he said.

–IANS

