Ezra Miller pretends to be happy

Miller will soon be back as Credence Barebone, a young introvert man who is also an Obscurus, in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”. The Warner Bros Pictures project will open in India on November 16.

Asked about being extrovert in real life and how he relates to the character, Miller said: “You have to pretend you are extrovert when you do interviews, especially if you have introvert tendencies. You have to perform. It is hard to judge a book even by the first 75 pages.

“There’s a part of me which identify with Credence, with certain elements of his journey on different points are applied on different landscapes of my life…

“I am not as happy as I try to pretend to be all the time,” added the actor during a roundtable discussion here while promoting the project.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the “Harry Potter” films. The first part “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” came out in 2016.

“Fantastic Beasts…” takes forward the story, bringing a more darker and complex view of the world and sets the foundation of the events leading to the universe of the popular “Harry Potter” world.

“There are big reveals in the film,” Miller teased.

Talking about the role, he said: “It is about trying to figure out who you are and where you stand. I think our characters (Credence and Claudia Kim’s Nagini) have particularly tough time with that.

“They might be little way behind when it comes to figuring out ways to figure things out. We are coming from rejection and obscurity to try and make sense of who we are and where we stand and our current situation.”

