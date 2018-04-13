F1: Red Bull’s Ricciardo wins chaotic Chinese GP

Shanghai, April 15 (IANS) Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won the Chinese Grand Prix of the Formula One championship on Sunday in hugely impressive style, surging from sixth place as he took advantage of multiple incidents to leapfrog over his rivals.

Finnish drivers Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) came second and third respectively, reports Efe.

Raikkonen’s teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished a lowly eighth following a collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, which earned the Dutch driver a 10-second penalty. He finished in fifth place, ahead of Niko Hulkenberg’s Renault.

Lewis Hamilton also endured a frustrating afternoon, finishing in fourth place.

Spaniards Fernando Alonso for McClaren and Renault’s Carlos Sainz finished seventh and ninth respectively.

Ricciardo’s win was particularly impressive considering he was only able to get one practice lap in after suffering turbo failure on Friday, and faced a race against time for his car to be functional in time for qualifying on Saturday.

The Australian’s victory means he has now won six F1 races in his career, all of them coming when he started outside the top three.

“I don’t seem to win boring races!”, an emotional Ricciardo said on the podium. “It was unexpected”.

“24 hours ago I thought we may be starting at the back of the grid. So thanks to the boys, today is the real reward for that work”, he added.

–IANS

pur/bg