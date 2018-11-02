Facebook India rolls out ‘Diwali Story’ feature

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Adding to its “holiday Stories” edition Facebook on Wednesday rolled out a special Diwali “Story” feature exclusively to users in India that would enable them to see, share experiences as well as connect with their loved ones.

The “Start a Story for Diwali” feature will be visible on top of users’ News Feed for 24 hours and will only be available in English.

Users can also add to the Story by selecting “Add to Story” icon, and by using the Facebook Camera one can take a photo or video.

“Today, people in India will be able to see and share a collective Diwali,” the social media giant said in a statement.

“Story that will appear on top of their Facebook News Feed, with additional promotions within the Feed. This Diwali Story will only be available to some English language users in India and will last only 24 hours, just like any other story,” it added.

The Facebook camera, which is packed with dozens of effects like masks, frames, and interactive filters, can help add creativity to the photos and videos.

Users can also see a message from Facebook in the News Feed that links them directly to the Diwali Story.

Clicking the story, one can see stories shared by friends.

However, adding to the Diwali Story cannot add to users’ personal story.

But users do have the option to upload to both, the statement said.

Importantly, the Diwali special feature is exclusive to Facebook users only in India. It will now show to users from other countries.

–IANS

rt/ksk