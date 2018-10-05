Facebook releases smart video chat speakers

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) Social media giant Facebook has unveiled a pair of artificial intelligence-powered smart video chat devices, Portal and Portal +, which are designed to connect people and feel like being in the same room.

Facebook on Monday said the new video communication speakers with tablet-size screens for the home can dramatically change the way people keep in touch and their built-in AI technology makes video calling easier and more like hanging out, Xinhua reported.

The debut of the Facebook-brand-bearing electronic gadgets represents the social network’s first bold entry into the fray in a competition of consumer hardware with other internet giants such as Amazon and Google, which launched their smart speakers years ago.

The Portal, which is equipped with a 10-inch 1280×800 display, can let users video chat with their families and friends over Facebook Messenger, while the Portal + has a 15-inch 1920×1080 pivoting display.

Facebook said the two speakers are powered by AI as well as smart camera and sound technology that let users have a better, more convenience and hands-free experience. The speaker’s Smart Camera can sense the movement and action, and automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in view.

While the two Facebook-branded hardware makes consumers’ home smarter and better connected with family members, there is growing concern about user privacy that could arise from internet-related technology, especially after Facebook has been questioned about its privacy policy since a data breach scandal earlier this year.

Facebook has been extensively challenged about its security measures in protecting users’ sensitive data since a British data mining firm Cambridge Analytica was accused of illegally accessing the data of 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned to a hearing in US Congress in April to explain the firm’s privacy policies.

Last month, Facebook reported vulnerabilities in its account login mechanism that could affect more than 90 million users, who risked having their private information including names and passwords accessed by hackers.

