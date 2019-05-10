Facebook to raise pay for contract workers globally

San Francisco, May 14 (IANS) Facebook has decided to raise minimum wages to its outside vendors in the US to $20 per hour, and would implement the same for contractors in other countries including in India.

Content moderators and other contract workers will make at least $18 an hour, up $3 from before.

The contract workers at Facebook, employed by outside vendor partners, work either part-time or full-time and provide important services across content review, security, culinary, transportation and other teams.

Facebook is currently paying a minimum of $15 per hour, a minimum 15 paid days off for holidays, sick time and vacation and for new parents who don’t receive paid leave, a $4,000 new child benefit that gives them the flexibility to take paid parental leave.

“It’s become clear that $15 per hour doesn’t meet the cost of living in some of the places where we operate. This means a raise to a minimum of $20 per hour in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Washington D.C. and $18 per hour in Seattle.

The move comes after several media outlets reported on the long-term impact of working as a contract moderator for Facebook, leaving some workers with symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

“We’ll be implementing these changes by mid-next year and we’re working to develop similar standards for other countries,” said Janelle Gale, Vice President of HR, and Arun Chandra, Vice President of Scaled Operations in a blog post on Monday.

For workers in the US that review content on Facebook, the company said it is raising wages even more.

“We’ll pay at least $22 per hour to all employees of our vendor partners based in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington, D.C.; $20 per hour to those living in Seattle; and $18 per hour in all other metro areas in the US.

Facebook said it was working to make contracts across its global operations vendor partners consistent.

“This includes requirements like quality-focused incentives, no sub-contracting, overtime and premiums for night shifts and weekends, and healthcare,a said Facebook.

