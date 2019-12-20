Facing community’s wrath, Shia cleric does U-turn

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Facing the community’s wrath regarding the new citizenship law, Lucknow-based Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawwad has made a U-turn. In a video message to the community, he said he never supported the CAA and was against it and the NRC, and claimed that his earlier statement was distorted.

Jawwad claimed in the message that he met Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi, Chancellor of Darul-uloom Nadwatul Ulama, and urged him to lead the community. But, according to him, he refused and said he would take action against students.

He slammed the Congress for the community’s backwardness and urged the religious leaders to lead the community properly and move forward through the civil disobedience movement, the tool given by Mahatma Gandhi.

According to earlier statement, which went around the media, Jawwad, a revered figure in the Shia Community, had supported the CAA. He was defended by Anjuman Haideri.

–IANS

