Factory failures inspired Wang’s new shoe line

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Designer Alexander Wang’s latest creations are inspired by production errors. The collection, made in collaboration with adidas, uses a range of fabrics and materials to ensure each shoe is unique.

The 34-year-old designer teamed up with the sportswear brand to create a capsule shoe collection in 2017 and he wants the latest collection to embody powerful women who break the rules, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“(The Wang woman), she’s an alpha female, she’s out there and she isn’t afraid to be herself, to speak her mind and get what she wants. She’s a total non-conformist. When it comes to getting dressed, there are no rules anymore,” Wang told Vogue magazine.

It is inspired by production errors and factory inconsistencies and features pixelated graphics, uneven printing, and perma-wrinkled fabrics to create unique shoes.

Wang said it was “brave” of the footwear designers to let him have creative control of his unusual ideas.

“In fashion, we’re always chasing this idea of perfection, but sometimes imperfection is just as interesting, if not more so, it was really exciting to watch Adidas, who has such a large footprint, open up to that idea. I thought was very brave of them,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to get people to talk and think differently, I think it’s healthy not to get too comfortable,” he added.

