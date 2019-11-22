Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar quit after 4 days in office

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) In a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday quit, hours after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also submitted his resignation, four days after they were sworn-in early morning of November 23.

“Ajit Pawar handed in his resignation this morning. So we don’t have the requisite numbers to continue. Accordingly, I have decided to quit. I shall go to the Governor and submit my resignation today,” Fadnavis told a crowded media conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Fadnavis took charge of his new assignment on Monday morning, but Ajit Pawar, who did not take charge, decided to quit and gave his resignation letter to CM on Tuesday morning.

This also paves the way for the installation of a Nationalist Congress Party-Congress-Shiv Sena government in the state.

–IANS

qn/skp/