Fadnavis welcomes SC verdict on judge Loya death case

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Judge B.H. Loya case, rejecting PILs seeking a SIT investigation into his death.

“This issue was raised three years after his (Judge Loya’s) death and was an attempt to make a hidden attack on BJP President Amit Shah,” he said in his reaction while attending some events in Nanded.

“The Congress, the Communists and some media houses who were behind the whole campaign have been ‘totally exposed’ in the matter after the Supreme Court upheld the investigation report of Maharashtra government,” Fadnavis said.

The apex court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking SIT probe into the death of Judge Loya who was earlier holding trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh staged shoot-out case. Amit Shah figured in the case but was later discharged.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that there was absolutely no merit in the petition and Judge Loya had met a natural death.

