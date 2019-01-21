Faesal seeks funds for ‘clean politics’

Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) Shah Faesal, the 2009 batch IAS topper who resigned to join politics, on Wednesday started a crowd funding campaign to launch a political party for “clean politics and corruption free administration”.

Faesal recently quit the coveted civil service to protest against the killings in Jammu and Kashmir and the failure of the central government to start an initiative to reach out to the people of the state.

It was initially believed that he would join the National Conference that would field him as its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley.

He has now decided to launch his own party that would ensure clean politics and corruption free administration with public funding.

Faesal said on his Twitter page today: “Be a part of this journey for clean politics and corruption free administration in J&K. Support Shah Faesal with your small donations.”

He gave a bank account number for contributions and said payments could also be made through e-wallet.

–IANS

sq/mr