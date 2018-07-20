Failed government seeking communal polarisation, says Congress on Meghwal’s remarks

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday said that Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwals remarks that more incidents of lynching would take place with the rise in popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicated that a “failed” government was trying to polarise the society.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that every time a Minister makes such loathsome comments, he/she is “rewarded with a better portfolio”.

“The tragic part is that Modiji trains his Ministers to say more bitter, more provocative and more divisive things everyday. Every time a Minister makes a remark which is per se against all sensibilities as also the very concept of humanity, then he/she is rewarded with a better portfolio by the Prime Minister.

“This emanates on account of the entire DNA of a failed Prime Minister who has let the country down and is now trying to divide it on communal lines,” he said.

Surjewala said that the Congress would continue to take the discourse back to farmers, jobs, atrocities on Dalits and minorities, failed economy, to the way GST and demonetisation had hurt the businesses and to issues affecting the people.

“We will not be deterred by the provocative, communalising, divisive traps being set by the Prime Minister. But it shows the mentality of a failed Modi government to polarise the society,” he said.

Meghwal had on Saturday said : “The more popular Modiji becomes, the more such incidents will happen. Prime Minister Modi gave several schemes, their effects can be seen, this (lynching) incident is just one reaction to it.” he said.

The minister was reacting to the killing of a Muslim man lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes on Friday night in Rajasthan’s Alwar over rumours that he was smuggling cows.

