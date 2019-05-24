Fake currency seized by NIA in Gurugram, two held

Gurugram, May 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized fake currency with face value of Rs 1.2 crore, in denomination of Rs 2,000, in a raid here on Wednesday and arrested two people, officials said.

The fake currency was seized in a raid on a premises in Sector 48 and the two arrested identified as Wasim and Qasim, both residents of Haryana’s Nuh district.

A photostat machine was also seized in the raid.

The NIA has also filed an FIR in a local police station.

–IANS

str/vd